Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): As part of its ongoing efforts to advance the state's healthcare infrastructure, the Government of Assam has resolved to establish a medical college and hospital in Darrang district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the proposed site of the project in the Punia area of the district.

Following the site visit, Sarma informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for this healthcare project during his proposed visit to Assam on September 8.

He further noted that the Prime Minister is also likely to inaugurate the Narengi-Kurua bridge over the Brahmaputra River and the Guwahati Ring Road project from the same location. On that occasion, development projects amounting to nearly Rs 8,000 crore are expected to be initiated from Punia, Darrang.

The CM observed that Darrang, formerly a sub-division of Sonitpur district, lacked access to such infrastructure; however, following its elevation to district status, it is now progressing towards securing its own medical college, akin to Sonitpur.

He added that the construction of a bypass, along with other development initiatives, would contribute to a substantial transformation of the district. Emphasising the importance of timely implementation, he appealed for the cooperation of local residents in facilitating the smooth execution of these undertakings.

He also stated that the government is contemplating the establishment of a medical college in Udalguri district and has directed the relevant department to refrain from felling large trees at the proposed site unless absolutely necessary. Trees currently located at the site are to be relocated and replanted elsewhere, he added.

Sarma stated that during the Prime Minister's forthcoming visit on September 8, he would arrive in Mangaldoi in the afternoon following his participation in a programme at Numaligarh.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is expected to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MP and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, MLAs Paramananda Rajbongshi, Diganta Kalita and Basanta Das, Chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Gurujyoti Das, the District Commissioner, and several other senior officials. (ANI)

