New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme on Saturday.

The interaction will be at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also deliver an address after the interaction.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1. 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant will be present on the occasion. (ANI)

