New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers on January 18, the party's office said on Saturday.

"With the Godlike workers of BJP, a dialogue of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be held on January 18th at 11:00 am. Share your thoughts and suggestions. To download the NAMO App, dial 1800 2090 920. #BJP4UP," the Official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh tweeted today.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polls in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

