New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday at 11 am via video conferencing.

He will also interact with the probationers during the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will be present on the occasion.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) is the premier police training institution in the country.

It trains officers of the Indian Police Service at the induction level and conducts various in-service courses for serving IPS Officers. (ANI)

