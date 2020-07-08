New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will interact with representatives of Varanasi-based social organisations who provided ration kits and food packets to people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to the release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will interact with organisations representatives via video conferencing to discuss their experience.

During the nationwide lockdown, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was timely available for everyone in need, a PMO statement said.

"Over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of District Administration through individual efforts," said a release.

Apart from food distribution, these organizations were instrumental in the distribution of masks, sanitizers and they have been honoured as 'corona warriors' by the District Administration.

These organizations serve in diverse fields including education, social, religious, health, hotels/social clubs and other professional sectors. (ANI)

