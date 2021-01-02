New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, Odisha on Saturday via video conferencing.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that he will the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institutes of Management, Sambalpur at 11 AM on Saturday.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd January, will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Would especially call upon my student friends and those in the world of start-ups to join the programme. India is proud of the rich contributions of IIMs to national progress," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present on the occasion, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5000 invitees including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM Sambalpur," the statement said.

According to the statement, IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the idea of the flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class, through live projects from the industry.

The Institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of the highest gender diversity with 49 per cent girl students in MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in MBA (2020-22) batch, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)