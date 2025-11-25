New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, November 26, at around 11 AM. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution.

The celebrations will see the participation of the President Droupadi Murmu, the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both the Houses, among others, according to a release from the PMO.

Also Read | Belagavi Horror: Upset at Having 4th Daughter, Woman Strangles Newborn Over Disappointment of Not Bearing a Son.

President of India will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme. Further, translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese, the release stated.

The commemorative booklet "Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution" will also be released during the programme. (ANI)

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)