New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking nationwide outreach for credit support to disadvantaged sections via video conferencing on Wednesday, his office said.

Prime Minister Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Also Read | Citizenship Under CAA: From Application to Certificate, Here's a Ready Reckoner.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the programme marking nationwide outreach for credit support to disadvantaged sections on March 13, 2024, at 4 pm via video conferencing, it said.

The prime minister will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and sanitation workers.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Case: Complying With Supreme Court's Directions, SBI Submit Details of Electoral Bonds to Election Commission of India.

He will also address the gathering on this occasion.

PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support to disadvantaged sections embodies the prime minister's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged, the statement said.

"It is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society. The credit support will be provided to the eligible persons across the country, facilitated through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other organisations," the statement said.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also distribute Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras (Sewer and Septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions, the statement said.

The programme will witness participation of about three lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups. They will join the programme from over 500 districts across the country. PTIK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)