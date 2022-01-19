New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of "Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore" on January 20 at 10.30 am via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Wednesday.

The programme will unveil year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events, read the official release issued by the PMO.

During the event, Prime Minister will flag off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

In the 'My India Healthy India' initiative, multiple events and programmes will be held in medical colleges and hospitals with a focus on spirituality, well-being and nutrition.

These include the organization of medical camps, cancer screening, conferences for doctors and other health care workers, among others, the release read.

As per the release, under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers', 75 Farmer Empowerment Campaigns, 75 Farmer Conferences, 75 Sustainable Yogic Farming Training Programmes and several other such initiatives for the welfare of farmers will be held.

The initiative ' Women: Flag Bearers of India' will focus on social transformation through women empowerment and empowerment of girl child.

The 'Power of Peace Bus Campaign' will cover 75 cities and tehsils and will carry an exhibition on the positive transformation of today's youth.

The 'Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally' will be held to different heritage sites, drawing a connection between heritage and the environment.

The 'United India Motor Bike Campaign' will be held from Mount Abu to Delhi and will cover multiple cities. The initiatives under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' will include monthly cleanliness drives, community cleaning programmes and awareness campaigns, the statement said.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 130 countries.

The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd ascension anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, founding father of Brahma Kumaris. (ANI)

