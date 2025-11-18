New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, where he will participate in multiple events and release the 21st instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme for nine crore farmers.

PM Modi will arrive in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning and visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay his respects, according to a release from PMO.

Prime Minister will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM, accroding to the release.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The South India Natural Farming Summit, taking place from November 19th to 21st, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future, the release stated.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.(ANI)

