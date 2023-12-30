Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday. During this visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects totalling Rs 15,700 crore.

PM Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains. Before this, he will dedicate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station to the nation. The date of December 30, 2023, will be etched in golden letters in Ayodhya's history and a new era of development will begin in the city of Lord Shri Ram.

PM to flag off Amrit Bharat trains, Vande Bharat trains and other rail projects:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station to the nation. Prime Minister will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Two Amrit Bharat trains will be flagged off -- Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

Other major projects to be inaugurated

* Capacity upgrade of Trishundi Refinery, Amethi, from 11 TMTPA to 60 TMTPA.* Establishment of 20 MLD CETP for Jajmau Tailory Cluster.* Development of 30 MLD sewage treatment plant in Pankha, Kanpur.* Redevelopment of 130 MLD STP and sewage treatment infrastructure facilities in Jajmau zone.* Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH-330A* Strengthening and upgrading of the Khutar-Lakhimpur section of NH-730* Four-lane widening of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (NH-233)* Doubling of four sections under the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki rail line project.* Doubling and electrification of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.* Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat)* Bhakti Path (from Ayodhya main road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi)* Dharma Path (from NH-27 to Naya Ghat Old Bridge)* Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College* NH-27 bypass, 4-lane road till Tedhi Bazaar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Mahobra Bazaar.* Maharishi Arundhati Parking and Commercial Complex (East and West)* Sahadatganj- Naya Marg Ghat-Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Road.* Laxman Kunj smart vehicle multi-storey parking in Collectorate.* Solid Waste Treatment Plant in Gram Sabha-Pikhrauli of Sohawal area.* Vehicle parking and commercial complex in Amaniganj* Overhead bridge at Badi Bua railway crossing.* 4-lane road from Ayodhya-Sultanpur National Highway-330 to the airport.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of new projects, including:

* Widening and strengthening of the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-27* Widening and strengthening in EPC mode of Ayodhya bypass on NH-27.* Greenfield Township Project* Vashishtha Kunj Residential Project* Municipal Corporation and Development Authority Office Building* CIPET Centre* New concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Rajghat and rehabilitation of pre-built ghats;Visitor gallery at Ram ki Paidi* Strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is gearing up for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

