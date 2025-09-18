Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Gujarat on September 20. During the visit, he will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in the Ahmedabad district, as per a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He will also inspect the works completed so far and will hold a detailed review meeting with officials regarding the ongoing projects at the site.

Also Read | 'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks on Reconstruction of Beheaded Lord Vishnu Idol at Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

Lothal, once a prominent trading hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation, is a symbol of India's maritime strength and prosperity. The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being developed at this historic site to showcase the nation's rich maritime heritage. The project embodies one of the 'Panch Pran' pledges made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the preservation of ancient heritage, which is now being shaped through the development of NMHC, said the release.

To realise the vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', NMHC will seamlessly blend history, education, research, and entertainment. Lothal, which served as a thriving port and ship-repair centre five thousand years ago, will be revitalised, showcasing its illustrious maritime legacy. Visitors will experience India's remarkable maritime heritage through state-of-the-art technology. This transformation has been made possible by the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Modi. By blending Gujarat's ancient maritime heritage with modern innovations, the NMHC will fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', the official release added.

Also Read | Bihar Government Sets Target To Provide 1 Crore Jobs to Youths in Next 5 Years, Says CM Nitish Kumar.

Built to international standards, NMHC will stand alongside the world's finest museums. Beyond attracting visitors, the project will boost the economy of the Bhal region of Gujarat, generate employment for thousands, and open new opportunities for the growth of various cottage industries.

The release stated that the Heritage Museum in Lothal is being built so that every citizen can easily understand its history. Using cutting-edge technology, the project aims to recreate the grandeur of that ancient era. Lothal, a key city of the Harappan civilisation, is famed for housing the oldest man-made dockyard. The National Maritime Heritage Museum at Lothal will be a vital initiative to preserve the city's historical legacy. At the same time, it advances Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by positioning India as a global hub for maritime heritage tourism, research, and policy development.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex will feature the world's tallest lighthouse museum, standing 77 meters high with an open gallery at 65 meters, offering visitors a panoramic view of the entire complex. A nighttime lighting show will add to its attraction. The complex will also include a floating restaurant, a 100-room tent city and resort, and e-car facilities for convenient movement around the museum. Parking for 500 electric cars will be provided, and a 66 kV substation is already operational, the release stated.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, has been allotted 375 acres of land by the state government. The museum will feature Lothal Mini Recreation to bring Harappan architecture and lifestyle to life, along with four innovative theme parks: the Memorial Theme Park, the Maritime and Navy Theme Park, the Climate Theme Park, and the Adventure and Amusement Theme Park. The complex will also house 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage from Harappan times to the present, as well as a Coastal States Pavilion showcasing the maritime traditions of other states and union territories.

NMHC will emerge not only as a prominent tourist destination but also as a dynamic centre for learning. A Maritime University will be established within the NMHC, offering specialised maritime degrees in one place and promoting student exchange programmes. The complex will also house a dedicated research institute and the world's largest underwater-themed open gallery. The museum will guide visitors through India's remarkable maritime heritage, offering a truly world-class museum experience, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)