New Delhi, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday and will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,500 crore at Prayagraj. According to the Prime Minister's Office, will travel to Prayagraj and at around 12:15 pm he will perform pooja and darshan at Sangam Nose.

"Thereafter the Prime Minister will perform Pooja at Akshay Vata Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. He will undertake a walkthrough of Mahakumbh exhibition site. Thereafter he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,500 crore at Prayagraj," it stated.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects for Mahakumbh 2025. It will include various rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

In line with his commitment towards Swachh and Nirmal Ganga, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

Prime Minister will inaugurate major temple corridors which will include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others. These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism.

Prime Minister will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

