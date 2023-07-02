Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for various development projects at Warangal in Telangana on July 8, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

He said Modi would visit the famous Bhadrakali temple before attending the events and would also address a public meeting.

The Union Minister said the Centre has, in principle, decided to establish a wagon manufacturing unit at Warangal.

"I am conveying this with happiness to people of Warangal on behalf of Narendra Modi ji that wagons manufacturing unit is going to come up in Warangal town," he told reporters at Warangal.

He said the proposed unit to be set up by the Centre would have the capacity to manufacture 200 wagons per month. The cost of the unit, its employment potential and other details would be announced soon, he said.

"But, in principle, Government of India, decided to establish wagon manufacturing unit at Warangal city, (with) per month more than 200 wagons manufacturing capacity," he said.

The wagon manufacturing unit is an addition to a periodic overhauling unit which would be established in the city, he said.

The Prime Minister has agreed to perform 'bhumi puja' for the wagon manufacturing unit, he said.

The other development works includes laying foundation for National Highway projects, the Union Minister said.

Alleging that the BRS government in Telangana was spreading false campaign about the NDA government at the Centre, he asserted that the Modi government does not discriminate among states.

