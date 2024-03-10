New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Sashakt Nari Viksit Bharat programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi on Monday.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations nationwide will also participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

The release said that the Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.

PM Modi will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district, it added.

As per the PMO's statement, the Prime Minister will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi said that the women getting successfully trained in the Centre's NaMo Drone Didi initiative are champions of innovation, suitability and self-reliance.

The NaMo Drone Didi Initiative aims to empower rural women by training them to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes.

The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilizers, and sowing seeds.

Sharing unique and touching stories of women empowerment on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "NaMo Drone Didis are champions of innovation, suitability and self-reliance. Our Government is leveraging the power of drones to further women's empowerment." (ANI)

