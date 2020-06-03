India News | PM Modi Took Timely Decisions to Limit Impact of COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the impact of coronavirus in India was blunted due to the timely decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an online briefing, Rawat said, "Coronavirus has not caused much damage in India as it was expected due to the right decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the right time. The rate of infection was controlled due to the lockdown. The mortality rate in coronavirus infection cases was 2.82 per cent in India, while the global death rate was much higher."

"Adequate arrangements have been made for PPE kits, testing kits, ICUs and ventilators in hospitals. Today, around 4.5 lakh PPE kits are being produced daily in the country. People have become aware of sanitisation, masks and physical distancing," he added.

Rawat said that economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Centre is paving the way for a self-reliant India.

"The Prime Minister announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is paving the way for a self-reliant India. Workers, farmers and villages will be strengthened under this package. Many important provisions have been made to boost the MSME sector as well," he said.

"With the additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA, a large number of village employment opportunities will be available. This will especially provide work to the migrant workers who have returned to their villages," he added.

On the completion of one year of the NDA 2.0 government's second term, Rawat said that Modi took "historical decisions".

"The government rewrote history by abolishing Sections 370 and 35A. The immediate abolition of triple talaq gave great relief to our Muslim sisters. The Citizenship Amendment Act was approved. The path for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paved," he said.

"Concessions in corporate tax and income tax were granted. The pension scheme for small shopkeepers was introduced, broadening the scope of social security. Har Ghar Jal Har Ghar Nal Yojana is being run in a time-bound manner. One country, one ration card scheme has been implemented," he added. (ANI)

