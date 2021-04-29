People queue up to cast their votes in Murshidabad on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): As voting began for the eighth and the last phase of West Bengal assembly elections amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people to cast their vote and also reminded people to follow the Covid-related protocols.

The Prime Minister in a tweet today said, "Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too requested people to cast their votes in large numbers with enthusiasm and to ensure development and good governance in West Bengal.

"Today is the eighth phase of elections in Bengal. I appeal to all the voters of this phase to cast their votes in large numbers with enthusiasm to ensure development and good governance in Bengal just like the previous seven rounds of elections," said Shah in a tweet in Bengali.

Also, BJP National President JP Nadda appealed to the people to cast their votes in maximum numbers exercising caution, for the construction of 'Sonar Bangla'.

Nadda in a tweet in Bengali said, "Today, the last round, i.e. the eighth round of election is going on in West Bengal. I am appealing to all the voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers with caution, for the construction of 'Sonar Bangla'."

Voting for the the last phase of West Bengal assembly elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6:30 am.

As many as 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts.

The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad and seven in Kolkata.

Over 84.77 lakh electorates, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations in phase VIII.

Ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and BJP are contesting on all 35 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha. Out of the 35 seats in this round, Congress has 19 in its share, CPI(M) has 10, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has one, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has three and ISF has four seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 24 candidates.

The dominance of the Muslim population in the districts of Murshidabad and Malda sets the political dynamics in this region. Traditionally, these districts are considered as the Congress bastion.

Berhampore, the administrative headquarters of Murshidabad, is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. However, the emergence of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the Indian Secular Force (ISF) has impacted the political gradient in this region.Development, unemployment and migration remain the core issues in these districts.

The BJP is targeting the incumbent TMC over 'tolabaazi' (extortion), 'cut money' and syndicate raj and appeasement politics. Plus, an air of anti-incumbency can also be felt against the ruling TMC government in the state.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is banking upon its welfare schemes like "Duare Sarkar", "Swastho Sathi" and "Kanyashree".

West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phased Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

