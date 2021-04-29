West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 8: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Cast Vote Following COVID-19 Protocols

Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021

