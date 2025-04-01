New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his best wishes to young people for the summer holidays, encouraging them to utilize the time to enjoy, learn, and grow.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Wishing all my young friends a wonderful experience and a happy holidays. As I said in last Sunday's #MannKiBaat, the summer holidays provide a great opportunity to enjoy, learn and grow. Such efforts are great in this endeavour."

The Prime Minister was replying to a post by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya who has launched a week-long summer camp for children, offering various activities aimed at fostering new skills.

Following PM Modi's call to action,Surya shared details of a week-long summer camp organized for children.

Taking on X, Surya wrote, " We've kickstarted a week-long Bengaluru South Summer Camp for children aged between 8-14 years in 10 centres across the constituency."

"With sessions in yoga & meditation, Gita recitation, dance fitness, self-defence & drawing, about 2,500 young minds are picking up an additional skill during these holidays through these activities. This is in line with PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji's #MannKiBaat message yesterday, where he nudged children to mix fun and learning this summer," the post added on X.

Surya added in his post, "Sharing some glimpses from my visit & interaction with the children at the Summer camp."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in the 120th episode of his ,'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi unveiled a unique calendar for children to make summer vacations more productive and creative.

The PM said that the special 'MY-Bharat' calendar" would share a study tour where children could learn about how 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' operate, experience border village by becoming a part of the vibrant village campaign and many other activities.

Prime Minister Modi urged children and their parents to share their holiday experiences with the hashtag of #HolidayMemories.(ANI)

