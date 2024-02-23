Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday used a virtual reality headset as he inspected the Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi.

The PM reached his parliamentary constituency on Thursday night and is scheduled to launch several development projects and address public meetings.

The Prime Minister anticipated new dimensions of Kashi's development in the coming 5 years.

He mentioned Kashi Ropeway and the exponential rise in airport capacity.

He said that Kashi will emerge as an important sports city in the country and also acknowledged Kashi as a major contributor to the Make in India and Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

He informed that in the next 5 years, Kashi will be a hub of employment and skills. During this period the National Institution of Fashion Technology campus will also be completed which will create new opportunities for the youth and weavers of the area.

"In the last decade, we have given a new identity to Kashi as a hub of health and education. Now a new medical college is also going to be added to it", The Prime Minister said.

Along with the National Center of Aging in BHU, many diagnostic machines and equipment worth Rs 35 crore were inaugurated. A facility to tackle bio-hazardous waste from the hospital is also being developed.

Earlier the Prime Minister attended the 647th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Guru Ravidas in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

During the occasion, the Prime Minister unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi today. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also present.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi distributed prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at BHU in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also launched two books on Kashi during the occasion.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also visited Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi and interacted with cow beneficiaries.

PM Modi also handed out employment letters and GI-authorized user certificates. The development projects of today cater to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development, and sanitation. (ANI)

