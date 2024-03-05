Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi visited the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj, in a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday to enquire about his health.

In a post on 'X', PM Modi expressed his prayers for Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj's swift recovery, saying, 'We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery.

"Upon reaching Kolkata, went to the hospital and enquired about the health of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the esteemed President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. His teachings and spiritual guidance are a beacon of light for many, and his contributions to our society's spiritual growth and well-being cannot be overstated," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

