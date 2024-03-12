Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with delegates from more than 30 countries witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday welcomed all the people who came to witness the tri-service exercise.

"Today we are here to witness the display of the firepower capability of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of all three defence forces. Today tri-service will showcase the key Equipment and Weapons Systems," Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said before the beginning of the exercise.

The manifestation of the Indian Armed Forces' drive to become self-reliant can be gauged by analyzing the procurement undertaken.

Today's demonstration showcased the calibrated tactical employment of niche technology in a tri-services environment against perceived threats.

The exercise 'Bharat Shakti' displays an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative.

It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.

Indian Navy is showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.

Indian Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations.

The programme exemplifies the nation's strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry. (ANI)

