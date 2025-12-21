Namrup (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Taking a giant step towards building a self-reliant Assam and India through fertilizer production, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited at Namrup. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the day a moment of joy for the people of Assam.

Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that this world-class Ammonia-Urea project, with an investment of Rs 10,600 crore, will have an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes. The project will produce 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia and 3,850 metric tonnes of urea per day.

It will significantly reduce the country's dependence on urea imports and play a crucial role in meeting the urea requirements of Assam and the North-Eastern region. The project will also create employment opportunities for local youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma termed the day as a moment of joy for the people of Assam and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his sincere support towards the development and progress of the State.

He recalled that during the campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections, the people of Namrup had urged him to initiate the construction of the fourth unit of the Namrup fertilizer plant to revitalise the region. Subsequently, he had conveyed Prime Minister Modi of the hopes and aspirations of the people of Namrup and requested for his approval for a proposed project with an annual capacity of five lakh metric tonnes.

However, instead of a five lakh metric tonne plant, Prime Minister Modi approved the establishment of a project with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, and with today's foundation stone, the project has moved towards realisation and implementation.

The Chief Minister stated that, respecting the sentiments of the people of Assam, the Prime Minister has also provided the State Government with the opportunity to hold a 40 per cent equity stake in the project.

He further mentioned that earlier too, the Prime Minister had allowed the State government to hold 26 per cent stake in the Numaligarh Refinery.

Sarma said that Prime Minister Modi believes that the people of Assam have rightful ownership over the state's oil, gas and natural resources, and therefore, opportunities of partnership have been extended to the State government and the people of Assam in both the Numaligarh Refinery and the Namrup Ammonia-Urea Project.

The Chief Minister moreover observed that several major projects have been gifted to Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent times.

He stated that the Prime Minister has approved a project worth Rs 760 crore to enhance the refining capacity of the Digboi Refinery to one lakh metric tonnes. Similarly, due to the Prime Minister's goodwill towards Assam, projects to increase the capacity of the Numaligarh Refinery to nine lakh metric tonnes, and mega projects worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore for ethanol and polypropylene production from bamboo, have become a reality.

He also informed that the construction of the Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge named after Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the second bridge at Koliabhomora, and the inauguration of the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati have all become possible because of Prime Minister's love for Assam and North East.

The Chief Minister further referred to the initiatives such as the semiconductor project at Jagiroad, the thermal power project at Dhubri, a new airport at Silchar, the 32-kilometre-long elevated corridor at Kaziranga, construction of an underwater tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra, and the establishment of medical colleges in every district, the reflection of PM's attention to Assam.

Stating the advanced stages of the construction work of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, Sarma said that after 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of hope and transformation in the lives of the people of Assam.

Sarma stated, "During the tenure of a single Prime Minister, the people of Assam had never witnessed multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra and the successful implementation of a series of mega projects in the state. The Prime Minister has brought about unimaginable changes to the lives of our people. Today, we can proudly say that Assam has begun its journey towards becoming one of the top five States in the country. If given opportunity and facilities, Assamese people can touch the sky--and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, they are doing so."

The Chief Minister stated that a festival of development is currently underway across the State. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and State governments have been working to place Assam among the top five States of the country. The Prime Minister has respected the sentiments of the people of Assam and extended cooperation for the State's development, while taking necessary steps so that the youth of Assam can reach new horizons.

In this context, the Chief Minister also mentioned the Prime Minister's support in granting classical language status to Assamese, securing UNESCO World Heritage recognition for the Charaideo Maidams, and the construction of a grand statue of Vir Lachit Borphukan at Hollongapar in Jorhat. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, achievements once unimaginable for the Assamese community have become reality.

The Chief Minister further noted that Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha had vowed to build Greater Assam on the sacred land of Tipam in Namrup, and today, on the very land, the Prime Minister has taken Assam to a new horizon of development through laying foundation stone of the Ammonia-Urea Project.

He described the development as a moment of pride for the people of Assam. Referring to efforts to develop Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam, he said, "We have fulfilled every promise we made."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a traditional gamosa, a xorai, a statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, and a special gamosa woven with golden threads bearing the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as tokens of respect.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, MP Rameswar Teli, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora, Minister for Power Prashanta Phukan, Guardian Minister of Dibrugarh district Jogen Mohan, MLAs Taranga Gogoi, Ponakan Barua, Terash Gowala, Chakradhar Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, and a host of other dignitaries, along with senior officials of the Central and State governments were present on the occasion.

Earlier, before leaving Guwahati for Dibrugarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the newly constructed Shaheed Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati and paid homage to the sacred memory of 860 martyrs of the historic Assam Movement.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the martyrs while accompanying the Prime Minister.

On the occasion, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Agriculture Atul Bora, and several other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

