Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] February 1 (ANI): The clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption has received wide support as people from the medical fraternity lauded the message to follow a healthy routine.

Executive Director at AIIMS Nagpur, Dr (Prof) Prashant P. Joshi, said that India is experiencing an escalating epidemic of obesity essentially driven by lifestyle changes characterised by a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, consumption of a diet that is rich in fat and calories, less consumption of a traditional diet consisting of fruits and vegetables, consumption of sweet beverages, and consumption of junk food.

He stated that obesity causes high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, which leads to heart attacks and paralytic strokes.

He urged people to prevent obesity by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Co-Chair of the CII Public Health Council and Director of ITC Healthcare, Dr Sunil Chandy, said that the Prime Minister's obesity is the new epidemic that is affecting the Indian population.

"The Prime Minister spoke so eloquently on the new epidemic that is affecting the Indian population, obesity. This lifestyle disease where our body weight exceeds a certain level, has become a public health hazard, which is adding to the risks of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and breathing difficulties, apart from many other diseases," Dr Chandy said.

"The interventions that our Prime Minister advised are simple and inexpensive. Natural foods, fruits and vegetables, exercise, reduction of junk food and going to eateries very frequently, sleep and lifestyle balances must be taken to heart by all Indians; that was his message," he added.

Dr Anshuman Darbari, Additional Professor, Department of CTVS, AIIMS Rishikesh, lauded the Prime Minister's message, saying a burning topic was raised that occurs due to wrong eating practices, like diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke about initiating a public awareness campaign. He raised a burning topic--diseases occurring due to wrong eating practices, like diabetes, obesity and heart diseases. He told people to be alert," he said.

"Taking this forward, I would like to say that consumption of junk food will trouble not only us but our coming generation. Such habits and a lack of exercise impact not just the individual but also his family, society and the entire country... Obesity-related diseases like heart problems are life-threatening diseases as well as issues that affect not just your own house but the entire society," Dr Darbari added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave a clarion call to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption. This has received wide support from doctors, sportspersons and people from different walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, the Prime Minister discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country, which is a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease, as per the press release shared by the Prime Minister's Office.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with a focus on balanced intake. He underlined the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food and gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent. (ANI)

