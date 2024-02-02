New Delhi, February 2: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday accused the BJP government of misgovernance which he said was reflected in decisions such as demonetisation, growing unemployment and transgressions along the country's borders. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi also accused the government of resorting to distracting the attention of the nation from economic distress and trying to muzzle the voice of the opposition by unleashing central investigation agencies on its leaders.

"I wish to say...that we (the opposition) will not be scared by such tactics.... The nation is not run by some divine powers, but as per the Constitution," Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said amid strong objections from the treasury benches. PM Narendra Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Rs 68,000 Crore in Odisha, Rs 11,000 Crore in Assam Over Weekend.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of hatching a well-thought-out ploy to transform this Parliament from a temple of democracy to a royal court. "This government has a doctorate in event management. They have a PhD in attention management. When we ask why didn't the prime minister go to Manipur, they say look at the G20, the prime minister is in Paris. When we say 100 people died during demonetisation, they say look at Modi's face on Paytm," he said.

"When we raise questions on China entering our territory, they try to divert the attention by saying that 'we are more powerful than the Maldives'. When we say 10 per cent of the population is controlling 50 per cent of the country's wealth, they claim to be the fastest-growing economy," Gogoi said. Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Convoy Meets With Accident in Silchar, Seven Injured (Watch Video).

The Congress leader said he respected the prime minister a lot as he has risen to the top position from very humble beginnings. "But the sad part is that he has taken his chair to such a height that he cannot listen to the problems faced by the people. He cannot see the tears of the unemployed youth," Gogoi said.

The Congress leader said in search of jobs, a number of unemployed youths have been resorting to illegal immigration to go to America. "A few days back a movie called 'Dunki' was released. Dunki is not merely a movie, it is the reality," Gogoi said. He said the government itself has admitted that the trend of illegal immigration by Indian nationals has increased in the last five years.

"In 2022-23, 90,000 people tried to enter the US illegally, sometimes from Canada, sometimes from Mexico. They are forced to go to UAE, Canada and America leaving their families and homes behind," Gogoi said, alleging that the prime minister was ignorant about this. "Even the armed forces personnel are wondering what will happen to them after four years. The armed forces did not propose the Agniveer scheme. Who are the outsiders who proposed this scheme," Gogoi said. He also alleged that the 'labharti' initiatives of the government reeked of a scam.

"If you want Awas Yojana House, pay labharti tax. If you want PM Kisan amount, pay labharti tax. Eleven crore farmers had received PM-Kisan payments. That number has now reduced to three crores. There has been no inquiry on this," Gogoi said. The Congress leader said the government was trying to distract the people from the problems faced by the nation.

"They are using distraction to weaken the power of the people," Gogoi said. Gogoi said the opposition will create every hurdle in the desire of the ruling party to convert democracy into a royal court.

The Congress leader said under the BJP government, there were different rules for the opposition. "There are different rules for Bihar and Jharkhand. When the Bihar government is to be changed the chief minister gets sworn in overnight but in Jharkhand where we have numbers there you ask us to wait for 10 days," he said.

"If we fight against them, we are sent to jail and if we join them, somebody is made the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra...this is their washing machine. We will not be intimidated we will fulfil our responsibility. We will unite India," he said. DMK leader T R Baalu accused the central government of ignoring development projects in Tamil Nadu.

"We have been seeking policies and programmes for the development of Tamil Nadu. This pertains to the exemption from NEET, demand of higher allocation to the state, demand of flood relief, approval of second-phase metro," Baalu said. The DMK leader said the Tamil Nadu government had sought Rs 37,000 crore from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation in the districts hit by torrential rains, but no assistance was forthcoming. "Tamil Nadu has been meted step-motherly treatment by the Centre," Baalu said.

