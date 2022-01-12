Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that the incident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab during his visit to the state on January 5 was pre-planned and part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy to put the Prime Minister's life in danger. Deb also asserted that the involvement of anti-Indian forces was visible in the security breach.

Referring to a sting operation that claimed to expose telephonic conversation of Punjab police officials, Deb said, "An established media organization has exposed the telephonic conversation between the Punjab police SHO and DSP CID where it became crystal clear that the SPG had made Punjab police aware of the PM's route to the public rally scheduled to be addressed by him. It was the Punjab police's responsibility to clear the road."

"Khalistani organizations who foster anti-Indian sentiments were involved in the security breach and the way the Congress leaders have reacted to the issue makes it even clear that the Congress High Command sponsored the whole incident," he alleged.

Lashing out at his Punjab Counterpart, Deb said, "As per the protocol, whenever the Prime Minister visits any state, the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary and Chief of Police Force should turn up to welcome him and accordingly bid adieu. But, in Punjab, these protocols were not followed at all. Punjab CM Channi's speech after the incident was full of inconsistencies. First, he said, he had developed COVID symptoms, and later he had openly addressed a news conference without even having his mask on."

Deb also alleged that the Punjab Police had accepted the fact that they were under tremendous political pressure to let this thing happen.

"People in Punjab Police, the SHO, SSP had accepted the fact that none of the agitators could be shifted from the space where PM's convoy was stranded. It's a clear political conspiracy", Deb pointed out.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Deb said that they have extended their support to the "anti-Indian forces" in their bid to oppose PM Modi.

"Congress and other opposition parties have time and again extended their support towards anti-Indian forces. In their bid to oppose Modi, they have supported China and Pakistan. The forces that want to weaken India are getting support from opposition parties. But their evil mentality never succeeded. With the blessings of 130 crore people of India, PM Modi returned safely," the Chief Minister said.

On being asked about the conspiracy, Deb said, "PM Modi has been the target of conspirators since the time he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, during the UPA regime he got a clean chit from all the allegations made against him".

Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The other members of the Committee are Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG, DGP Union Territory of Chandigarh, ADGP of Punjab (Security) and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

