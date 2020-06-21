Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 21 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty.

Meghalaya CM further said that PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation in all-party meeting.

Also Read | Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade Lauded by Central Railway For Operating Mumbai Local During Coronavirus Pandemic; Netizens Salute Motorwoman For Dedication.

"During yesterday's All-Party Meeting, PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other "commentary" may be best ignored. It's not factual or desired," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)