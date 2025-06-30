Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Numaligarh in Assam's Golaghat district to dedicate to the nation the first bio-ethanol plant, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

'Ushering in a dawn of industrial development in Assam. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will visit Numaligarh to dedicate the nation's first Bio Ethanol plant,' Sarma said in a post on X.

Though the CM did not share the date of Modi's visit, Sarma had earlier said that the prime minister was scheduled to arrive in Assam on September 8 to participate in the inauguration of the year-long birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Sarma visited the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) site on Monday to take stock of the preparations and issued necessary instructions to officials.

He also inaugurated NRL's newly constructed Dhansiri township.

Assam Bio Ethanol Private Ltd (ABEPL) is the first bio-refinery to produce fuel grade ethanol from bamboo biomass, and has been formed as a joint venture company between NRL and two Finnish companies - Fortum and Chempolis Oy, officials said.

The bio-refinery, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, will have a production capacity of 49 KTPA ethanol, using 300 KTPA bamboo as feedstock, they said.

