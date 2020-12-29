New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Light House Projects in Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2021, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri informed.

"PM's vision of #HousingForAll will get a new momentum when he lays the foundation stone of Light House Projects in Tripura, Jharkhand, UP, MP, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu on 1st Jan 2021. As part of GHTC-India initiative, LHPs will also usher in cutting edge construction technologies," Puri tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the minister, PMAY (U) and ASHA-India awards will also be announced on the occasion. (ANI)

