Guwahati, Mar 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present at the event.

'Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi: People of Assm eagerly await this game-changing project-which has moved from conception to implementation in a record time period. Yet another testimony to the limitless possibilities that your governance offers," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The greenfield project of Tata Electronics at Jagiroad will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and will generate employment opportunities for more than 30,000 people.

The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

"Tomorrow marks a new dawn for Assam and the North East. Once known for being a hotbed of insurgency, we are transforming into an epicentre of big bang investment and projects," Sarma said on the microblogging site on Tuesday.

The company will build the facility focusing on three key platform technologies - Wire Bond, Flip Chip, and a differentiated offering called Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

