Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Hyderabad on Wednesday sent money laundering accused Sandeep Kumar to the three days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand.

Sandeep Kumar was arrested by the ED on July 31 under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the investigation against Capital Protection Force Private Limited. He was produced before the special PMLA court on Aug 1, which remanded him in custody for 14 days.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operation: 2 Top Maoist Commanders Carrying Combined Bounty of INR 35 Lakh Neutralised in Forested 'Banda Pahad' Near Karekatta.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1955620376177696788

In a post on X, ED shared, "The Honorable Special PMLA Court in Hyderabad has granted three days of remand of Sandeep Kumar to the ED, Hyderabad. Sandeep Kumar was arrested by the ED on July 31, 2025, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the ongoing investigation against Messrs Capital Protection Force Private Limited, Amardeep Kumar, and others. Sandeep Kumar was presented before the Special PMLA Court on August 1, 2025, and the Court had sent him to 14 days of judicial custody."

Also Read | ICICI Bank Minimum Balance New Rule: Bank Removes INR 50,000 Minimum Balance Requirement After Backlash, Check New MAB Amounts.

Earlier, the ED on Wednesday carried out searches at eight locations across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a Rs 248 crore money laundering probe against Rohtas Projects, a real estate company, based in Lucknow.

The raids were held at six locations in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow and two in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case stems from an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered in 2021, based on 48 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by homebuyers and commercial space purchasers alleging fraud and non-delivery of promised properties. The number of FIRs has since increased to 87.

According to a forensic audit conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), the proceeds of crime in the case amount to Rs 248 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)