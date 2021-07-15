By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The BJP appears to have sounded the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday to unveil a series of development projects.

BJP chief JP Nadda will hold a meeting of UP BJP working committee members a day after the Prime Minister's visit to the state. The meeting on Friday is part of BJP's preparations for assembly polls in the crucial state slated early next year.

In his speech in Varanasi, the Prime Minister showered praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, especially for "efficiently handling" the second wave of COVID-19.

Senior state BJP leaders said that Prime Minister's remarks have sent a signal to the detractors of the Chief Minister as also dissidents who complained about the handling of COVID-19 situation in the state during the second wave of the pandemic.

The PM's endorsement of the Chief Minister has come at a time when Supreme Court has issued notice to the state government on its decision to hold kanwar yatra amid the pandemic.

Party leaders said that the Prime Minister's visit to inaugurate various projects in Uttar Pradesh is the beginning of BJP's campaign in the poll-bound state.

The meeting being held by Nadda will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with state president and office bearers through video conference.

Party office-bearers in districts will also attend the meeting through video conferencing.

Sources also said the expansion of Yogi Adityanath cabinet can come into effect soon after the meet. Some organisational changes may also take place.

BJP had suffered losses in the panchayat polls but emerged victorious in the elections of block chiefs.

According to a senior leader, the agenda for 2022 assembly polls may be taken forward by way of allocation of tasks by the central leadership.

Party sources said several projects will be inaugurated and schemes launched in the coming months by the Prime Minister and other union ministers. (ANI)

