Tinsukia (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the Assam Forest Department has arrested one alleged poacher from Tinsukia district and seized tiger-body parts, including skull, teeth and bones, according to an official statement.

In a joint operation conducted on February 24, one Royal Bengal tiger skin, fourpieces of tiger canine, one skull with teeth and 46 pieces of bones were seized, the statement said.

The operation was conducted on inputs of WCCB, it said

Tinsukia's incident is coming months after the three tiger poachers were arrested in Assam's Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in June last year.

It is WCCB's major achievement in less than a week after the organization intercepted six members of the big cat poaching community in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) is a statutory body established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to combat organised wildlife crime. (ANI)

