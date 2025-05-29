Morigaon (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has emerged as a model of successful rhino conservation, boasting the highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses in India and recording zero poaching incidents for the past 11 years.

The sanctuary is home to 107 one-horned rhinos--30 males, 50 females, and 27 calves--within its compact 16-square-kilometre area, making it the highest rhino density among national parks in the country, as per the 2022 rhino population census.

Ranger of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Pranjal Baruah, told ANI that since 2014, there had been no incidents of rhino poaching reported in the facility.

"We are very fortunate to say that since 2014, we have had no record of poaching in Pobitora. This has happened only because of the continuous efforts of the wildlife sanctuary authorities, police and public," Baruah stated.

He highlighted the role of community engagement in this achievement, noting that the local population

"Rhino conservation efforts have become successful in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary because of the involvement of the local public. The local public has given a lot of information regarding the movement of rhinos and wild animals around the wildlife sanctuary. Similarly, they also give information about the movement of wildlife offenders, including all kinds of poachers.

He added that the sanctuary has seen zero natural or unnatural rhino mortality this year, with several new calves born, raising hopes for a population increase in the coming years.

"This year, we have zero mortality by natural or other causes. We have seen many new baby rhinos, calves, inside the wildlife sanctuary, and we are expecting that the rhino population will increase in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary," he stated.

The ranger also credited government support for infrastructure development and collaboration with the police department for bolstering conservation efforts in the sanctuary.

"From the government side, we are getting lots of support regarding infrastructure development and others. The police department is also helping us to protect wild animals, including rhinos. This success story happened because of the efforts of the local community along with our staff. In the last 8 years, we have been doing lots of activities, including awareness, community programmes, etc. The local people are very much aware of the importance of rhinos and wild animals, and they are providing lots of support and protection to wildlife," Baruah added.

With a small but thriving habitat, Pobitora continues to set a benchmark for wildlife preservation in India. (ANI)

