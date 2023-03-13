Patna (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): Poet-diplomat Abhay K called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and presented a copy of his book 'The Book of Bihari Literature' which presents an English translation of poems and short stories from 10 languages of the state.

Abhay K is the editor of the book and the poems and short stories have been translated from Magahi, Maithili, Angika, Bajjika, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Pali, and Sanskrit.

According to an official statement, many of the poems and short stories from these languages have been translated into English for the first time.

"Bihar has been at the centre of the evolution of Indian languages and has a rich literary history spanning over 3 millennia," the statement said.

Abhay K. who comes from Nalanda said that he is proud of the literary heritage of Bihar, particularly Rajgir, the first capital of Magadh, where Buddha gave many of his important sermons including Lotus Sutra and Perfection of Wisdom Sutra and where Mahavira spent many years of his life.

He added that he has translated the first novel in Magahi, 'Fool Bahadur', which will be published soon.

The Book of Bihari Literature contains works of poets and writers such as Mutta, Chanakya, Vatsyayana, Sarhapa, Vidyapati, sake Dean Mahomed, Rambriksh Benipuri, Shivpujan Sahay, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Baba Nagarjun, Rajkamal Choudhary, Shaiwal, Abdus Samad, Shamoil Ahmad, Mithilesh, Rabindra Kumar, Phanishwarnath Renu Amitava Kumar, Tabish Khair, Anamika among others. It also contains a poem on the fall and rise of Nalanda by Abhay K.

Prior to meeting the Chief Minister, Abhay K. also visited Nalanda University in Rajgir and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Sunaina Singh and presented her with a copy of The Book of Bihari Literature. (ANI)

