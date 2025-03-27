Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday emphasised that the Polavaram project is the lifeline of the state.

He said that the government's commitment to ensuring justice for those who made sacrifices for its development. Naidu assured that the rehabilitation of all displaced families would be completed before the project's water release, with operations commencing only afterwards, according to a press statement.

CM Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram project and later engaged in a face-to-face meeting with the displaced families, as stated in a press release.

"Before we came to power in 2014, the compensation given to displaced families was very minimal. After the NDA government took charge in 2014, we disbursed Rs 4,311 crore in compensation. However, the government that came to power in 2019 neither thought about you nor cared for your problems in the last five years. They didn't even acknowledge your hardships," CM said.

He further added,"To ensure the completion of Polavaram, we had to convince the then Prime Minister Modi to merge seven submerged mandals from Telangana into Andhra Pradesh. We did everything possible to ensure justice for you. After the coalition government came to power in 2024, we credited Rs829 crore directly into the accounts of displaced families."

CM observed that when he was in the opposition, Jagan promised Rs10 lakh as compensation to each displaced family. Did he deliver? Not even a single rupee was given during the five years of YSRCP rule.

"Even during floods, they ignored your plight. Now, they will return to you, making promises again. We've seen how past rulers neglected the Polavaram project. Had our government continued after 2019, the project would have been completed by 2020," CM added.

Due to delays, costs have escalated significantly. The diaphragm wall, initially constructed for Rs 400 crore, was washed away due to YSRCP's negligence. Now, we are rebuilding it for Rs990 crores. Public money should be spent for the benefit of the people, not wasted, the CM said.

"I treated every Monday as Polavaram Day and personally visited the project 33 times. By 2027, we will complete the rehabilitation process. We will ensure no middlemen or fraudsters interfere. Some affected families have raised concerns about being excluded from the compensation list--we will investigate and take action. Every eligible person will receive compensation, and no one will be denied justice." CM said in a statement.

The previous government diverted central funds allocated for Polavaram to other expenses. "Had the project been completed on time, you would have already settled into a stable life. If the Polavaram hydro project had been completed, it would have generated Rs 2,500 crore in revenue. Due to delays, additional financial burdens and increased costs have arisen," he pointed out.

"After rehabilitation, we will implement measures to enhance your income and improve your living standards. You have shown incredible support for this monumental project, and we stand with you. Be confident--this is your government, our collective government. When good work is acknowledged, even greater things can be achieved. If we fail to support those who work for progress, it would be a mistake. In this government, there is no place for middlemen, fraudsters, or those who make empty promises. We only commit to what we can deliver," the Chief Minister pointed out.

The tribal communities have made immense sacrifices for this project. To support them, our coalition government is providing an additional Rs75,000 to tribals for constructing houses," CM Chandrababu Naidu announced. (ANI)

