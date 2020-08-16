Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Police personnel and locals celebrated Independence Day at Marjum, a Naxal-affected remote village in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

ASP Rajendra Jaiswal said, "Earlier, people would not participate due to fear of Naxals. Now, this area is free of their terror."

Earlier on August 13, 16 Naxals including three commander-level personnel surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, "16 Naxals have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district."

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on August 15. (ANI)

