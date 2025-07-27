Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 27 (PTI) A fugitive accused in the 2014 shootout at Bharati Builders' office in Bejai, Mangaluru-- allegedly orchestrated by associates of underworld gangster Ravi Pujari--has been arrested after nearly a decade on the run, police said on Sunday.

Acting on reliable inputs and under the guidance of the City Police Commissioner, a team from Urwa Police Station, including Inspector Venugopal and constables Pramod, Narayan, and Govindraj, apprehended the accused Ganesh Sakat in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Police said in a release.

Sakat was produced before the court, and has been remanded to judicial custody, it said.

The case, registered at Urwa Police Station, under sections 447 (Criminal trespass), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

The accused, a native of Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district, had been absconding since 2015 after failing to appear before the JMFC 3rd Court in Mangaluru, which subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police revealed that the accused is also wanted in another case registered at Kavoor Police Station. Additionally, he faces charges under the Arms Act in Karad, Maharashtra.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

