Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): A terror associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by the police and army in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

As per the information, the terrorist has been identified as Faisal Ahmed. He is a resident of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Baramulla Police along with units of Army arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) upon the receipt of a specific input during a special Naka laid at Kralhar railway crossing in Baramulla," reads the police.

10 rounds of pistol were recovered from the terrorist.

A case under the relevant sections has been filed at the Baramulla Police Station and investigation has been taken up, added the police. (ANI)

