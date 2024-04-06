Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have claimed to have detected nearly 12 burglary cases with the arrest of two men, an official said on Saturday.

The arrest of Avinash Dhanaji Shinde and Samsung Ruben Daniel, both 25, came during the investigation into a housebreaking incident at Kalyan in February.

Using CCTV footage, technical and other inputs, the police first arrested Shinde from the Ambernath area. Subsequently, his associate Daniel was arrested from Kalyan.

The duo was involved in about a dozen similar crimes committed in Kalyan and Maharashtra's Jalgaon and neighbouring Telangana state, the official said citing their interrogation.

Senior inspector Shailesh Salvi of MFC police station in Kalyan said that cops have recovered stolen goods worth nearly Rs 3.62 lakh from the duo.

Of the two, Daniel is named in nine cases across Maharashtra and Telangana, he added.

