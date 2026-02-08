New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged selective and targeted police action after he and other party leaders were detained while attempting to hold a candle march in Janakpuri to pay tribute to 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into an open pit.

In a post on X, Bhardwaj claimed that police deliberately transported the AAP leaders to a distant police station near the Haryana border instead of taking action against those responsible for the tragedy.

"Police brought us to the farthest police station of Jafarpur near the Haryana border. They did not arrest the main contractor, KK Spun' but arrested us," he said.

https://x.com/saurabh_mlagk/status/2020510005552730470

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that the AAP leaders were taken into preventive detention.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after his detention, Bhardwaj accused the police of acting in a "dictatorial" manner. "You can see the level of dictatorship. No one lodged a complaint, even when the parents of Kamal Dhyani went to six police stations. The police are detaining us when we have all gathered to pay tribute to him," he said.

Bhardwaj was referring to the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who died after his motorcycle fell into an open pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area two days ago.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhardwaj and other leaders had reached the site to peacefully pay tribute to the deceased but were not even allowed to light candles. The party alleged that police personnel stopped the non-violent gathering and detained the leaders.

While being taken away in a police van, Bhardwaj went live on social media, claiming that police officials snatched candles from their hands and tore posters bearing the victim's name and photograph.

Delhi AAP President further alleged that on the night of the accident, friends and relatives of Kamal Dhyani had sought his location from the police, which was initially shared but later deleted, allegedly delaying rescue efforts and resulting in the victim remaining trapped in the pit overnight.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Sunday detained a man in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

The detained man, identified as Yogesh (23), was apprehended by police in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He will later be brought to Delhi for questioning, and if needed, a formal arrest will be made.

The accused was present at the scene of the accident where a biker died after falling into a pit. He informed the subcontractor about the accident but then fled the scene.

He was the labour of sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was arrested on Saturday in the same connection. The police will seek the contractor's custody.

On Saturday, Police also arrested sub-contractor Prajapati in connection with the death of Kamal Dhyani after falling into a pit.

The incident occurred near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School, on Professor Jogender Singh Marg on February 5. (ANI)

