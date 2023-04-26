Meerut (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday busted an illegal arms manufacturing racket and arrested two men in the Lisari Gate area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on an abandoned house where the weapons were being illegally manufactured, Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Singh said.

"We arrested one Ilias and Parvez, who were involved in the manufacturing and distribution of the illegal arms," Singh said, adding that both were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

A cache of illegal arms and equipment used to manufacture weapons were seized during the raid, the police said.

