PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Israel on Its 75th Independence Day

New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Isreali counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and citizens on the country's 75th anniversary of independence.

He tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @netanyahu and the people of Israel on the 75th anniversary of independence. Mazel Tov!"

Israel celebrates its independence on the fifth day of the month of Iyar, the Hebrew date of the formal establishment of the country as a sovereign state.

