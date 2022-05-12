Gurugram, May 12 (PTI) The Gurugram Police Thursday said they have busted a suspected sex racket being operated allegedly from a spa here, and arrested two people including the owner of the centre.

They said a Sector-53 police station team laid a trap and conducted a raid after receiving a tip-off that 'Honey Two Spa', on the Central Plaza Golf Course Road, was allegedly engaged in the business of prostitution.

A bogus customer was sent to the center before launching the raid.

A police spokesperson said the raiding team nabbed spa-owner Vikram and a customer Bunty, both residents of Delhi.

The customer was allegedly found in an objectionable situation, he said, adding Rs 15,700 were recovered from the spa-owner.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at sector 53 police station and a probe is underway," police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.

