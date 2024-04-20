Recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist hideout. (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturdaybusted a terrorist hideout in the Arnas area.

"Acting on the reliable information regarding the presence of a hideout in the general area of Dalas Barneli, subdivision Arnas, an operation was launched to sanitise the area in the Dalas Barneli area of Arnas," police said.

As per the officials, during the search and cordon operation, the police team recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

The recovered items include two detonators, 12 cartridges of Assault Rifle, one pull-through, One hand-held Tape recorder IED Enabled, One calculator IED enabled, one battery and a few connecting wires, police said.

"Search operations are still going on in the area of Arnas and Reasi Police is committed to neutralising any nefarious designs of anti-national elements," Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said.

On April 17, police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a terrorist hideout in the Gursai top area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint search operation by J-K Police, Army and the CRPF.

Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad promptly destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion. This action effectively foiled the terrorists' intentions to execute explosions in the Union Territory, they added.

Earlier, security forces busted a terror hideout on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army's 58 RR in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi, officials said. (ANI)

