Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Police Commemoration Day Parade and Function was held today at the Vigilance Headquarters Complex, Shimla, with due solemnity and reverence to honour the supreme sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The programme was presided over by the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari and attended by senior officers of Himachal Pradesh Police from various districts, battalions, and specialised units, a release said.

The parade was commanded by DySP Umeshwar Rana, who presented the General Salute to the DGP. The parade was conducted with precision and dignity, featuring contingents from the 1st IRBn, Bangarh, 3rd IRBn, Pandoh, and Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga.

"The Martyrs' Book was brought to the memorial with full ceremonial honour, followed by the reading of names of police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the past year. The DGP, along with senior officers, laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs' Memorial as the police band played the patriotic tune 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'," a release said.

The ceremony concluded with the observance of two minutes' silence, the sounding of the Last Post, and the hoisting of the National Flag to full mast -- symbolising valour, sacrifice, and eternal commitment to duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Tewari paid heartfelt tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. He also remembered and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their strength and sacrifice as the foundation of the police fraternity's spirit.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21. (ANI)

