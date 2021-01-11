Pilibhit (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Police on Monday said before lodging an FIR on two minor girls' complaint of repeated rapes by their employer, it is conducting a preliminary probe into their allegations.

“The two minor sisters who worked as domestic helpers of a man here had alleged that they were repeatedly raped by their employer. The probe into the matter is being done before filing an FIR,” Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Yadav said.

In this case, the complaint had been made through the Women Commission and it is being probed before lodging the FIR, the SP added.

The SP made the remark a day after the employer's daughter on Sunday alleged in a complaint to the police that the family of the minor girls was eyeing her fathers' property.

In her complaint, she said the allegation against her father was a part of a conspiracy hatched by the girls' family after they were thrown out of the work and the house which was given by his father to live in.

The Pilibhit SP said the complaint of the employer's daughter too is being probed.

Puranpur Circle Officer Pramod Kumar, who had been conducting the preliminary probe into the minor girls' complaint, said he has completed the inquiry and submitted the report to the SP on Monday.

"Circumstantial evidence does not prove the rape charge. In their complaint, the girls have claimed they are Dalits but their family is a Nepal native and there is no evidence of their being Dalits," the CO said.

"They have been found having no connection with the district and their complaint has been found baseless," the CO said, adding he himself had verified the facts by visiting their village in Nepal.

The girls' complaint was received through the Women Commission and as per the norms in the cases where the complaint is moved through any agency, a probe has to be done before filing the FIR, the CO said.

As no substantial ground has been found in the complaint, the girls were not examined medically, the CO added.

The Pilibhit SP had said last week that prima facie, it appeared that the sisters levelled the allegation because they had been removed from the work. He, however, had ordered an inquiry.

The sisters, who met senior officials during a “samadhan divas" meeting last week, had alleged that their employer sexually exploited one of them for the past one year

On October 28, the employer allegedly raped the other sister and had been sexually exploiting her since then, the girls alleged, adding that they had been complaining to police for the past two months but to no avail.

