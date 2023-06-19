Gurugram, Jun 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old Haryana Police constable allegedly hanged herself at a barrack in the Recruit Training Centre in Bhondsi, officials said on Monday.

Her body was found hanging by a rope from a fan on Sunday evening, they said.

No suicide note was found from the spot, police said, adding that the body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination.

The officials identified the deceased as Pinki of Charkhi Dadri district. They said she was posted at the RTC as a trainer to women constables of 'Durga Shakti'.

According to Bhondsi police station SHO Samer Singh, the doctor who conducted the autopsy said no injury marks were found on the body.

