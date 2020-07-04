Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) A police constable allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside a local court complex in Rajasthan's Tonk district, officials said on Saturday.

Premchand's body was found this morning, they said.

He was on security duty in the court and the reason behind the suicide is not clear, the officials said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.

