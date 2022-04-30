Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) A police constable allegedly shot himself dead inside a police station on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Constable Pankaj Kumar (33) of Bishna, and the incident took place at the Arnia police station.

The officials said Kumar's body was taken to a government medical college hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The motive behind the suicide is not known yet, they said, adding that the police have started inquest proceedings.

